The pumpkins have been put away, and the Grumpy Old Men are smiling again; now here come the Irish. It’s that time of year when the green is showing, and the Irish flags are flying high.
This will be the 35th year celebrating our Irish heritage and sharing the fun with everyone. We invite Germans, Finns, Norwegians, and any and all others who wish to join us to come out and spend the day. Everyone is Irish on St Patrick’s Day.
This year, as we did on our 25th celebration, we are honoring all of the past grand marshals and their families. Please come and march with your flags and banners to honor your family heritage.
The parade will be on Saturday, March 18, at 12 p.m. We will organize under the bridge at Heritage Park. Please come early, as it will take us a while to get lined up. Feel free to bring your floats, ATVs, convertibles, and any mode of transportation available to you.
After the parade, there will be the usual food, music, and fellowship at both the Pub and the VFW Club; come and join the party. See you all on March 18.
There will be a lot of celebrating as well on Friday at the Pub and the VFW Club. Come and join us there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.