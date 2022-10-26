From: The city of Wabasha
The city of Wabasha, in collaboration with a steering committee comprised of Wabasha residents, has been developing a citywide Parks and Trails Master Plan over the course of the last three months. This master plan will act as a guide to aid in identifying and prioritizing future park and trail system improvements over the next 10 years and beyond. The plan can be viewed online at www.wabasha.org/parkstrailsmasterplan.
“The first steps of any good project is a good plan. We are excited that this plan had a lot of resident involvement and sets a great vision for outdoor recreation for Wabasha for the next 10 years,” said Caroline Gregerson, city administrator for the city of Wabasha.
During development of the plan, three meetings of the steering committee occurred where input was collected, and recommendations were developed and reviewed. Project materials were presented to the public for feedback at a pop-up engagement event held during the Septoberfest Pumpkin Derby at Heritage Park. Additionally, results from park and trail system surveys, administered in 2015 and 2021, respectively, were also used to aid in the development of plan recommendations.
Plan highlights include: proposals for dedicated walking and biking trails in Wabasha;new athletic field design for behind city hall, planned to be under construction in 2023 and including new baseball and softball fields, pickleball and tennis courts, basketball court, and hockey rink; new all-abilities playground at Schmidt Park; future campground at Marcou Park; future playground at Eagles Basin; and maintenance items for park upkeep.
The city of Wabasha is accepting comments now. Wabasha residents should email cityhall@wabasha.org with their comments or call 651-565-4568. The master plan document will be considered for adoption at the November 1 meeting of the Wabasha City Council. This project was sponsored in part by a grant by Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP).
