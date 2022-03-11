It all started in 1988, when Jake Abbott, I.J. Burkhardt and Carla Schuth decided that Wabasha needed to celebrate our Irish heritage. We found out that there are a lot more Irish than they want to admit.
With the Eagle Center closed for remodeling, Wabasha has been pretty quiet, but hopefully we can bring some life back with the Irish parade.
We invite everyone Irish, or not, to come join us on Saturday, March 19, at 12 p.m. under the bridge for sharing your heritage, be it Irish, German, Finnish or whatever, with family and friends.
We had our first parade and have followed with 34 years of fun, good food and a beverage or two — or three? Over the years we have had some of the most wonderful people involved as grand marshals and parade marchers. This year will be no different.
Come celebrate with our 2022 Grand Marshals, Karen and Paul Mathias, the owners of the Olde Triangle Pub and great supporters of everything Irish.
The pub and the VFW club will have the usual Irish fare with great music and entertainment and lots of green beer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.