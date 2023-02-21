Winning teams have been announced in Southeast Service Cooperative’s (SSC) 12th annual Member vs. Member Walking Challenge, in which over 800 individuals from 23 SSC member organizations competed. Fifteen southeastern Minnesota school districts and eight local government members participated in two separate steps-based challenges.
Winners in the school district challenge included Wabasha-Kellogg in first place, Goodhue in second place, and Lewiston-Altura in third place. The remaining teams, which each received an honorable mention, are listed in the order of their ranking: Pine Island, Mahtomedi, Caledonia, Red Wing, Albert Lea, Triton, LeRoy-Ostrander, MN State Academies, Grand Meadow, Lake City, Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative, and Southland. Wabasha-Kellogg was also the winner for having the highest percentage of its staff participate.
Wabasha-Kellogg School District Wellness Coordinator Ashley Scheel shared, “This contest definitely brings out the competitiveness in our staff! There are groups that walk in the gym, outside, and in the hallways before school, during lunch, and after school. I get pictures sent to me on the weekends of staff members walking in their garages, pacing in their living room, and up and down their stairs! Now that’s commitment to not only a team but to a healthier lifestyle! I hope this competition goes beyond walking during the month of January and encourages all participants, near and far, to set goals towards developing healthy habits.”
The contest, which is held each January, is based on the number of steps walked by participating members. Trophies are awarded to the winning teams.
Southeast Service Cooperative has operated since 1976. It is a public, nonprofit cooperative of over 100 member schools, local governments, and nonprofits, impacting over 82,000 students and almost 18,000 employees in eleven counties to mobilize resources and add value through collaboration. To learn more about the Southeast Service Cooperative, visit www.ssc.coop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.