G.I. Jobs recently announced the 2022 Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America honorees, including Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC. Thirty people were nominated and selected for the 2022 list; recipients were chosen for their tireless efforts to advocate for America’s veterans in the civilian workplace and helping veterans succeed.
“It is an honor to be recognized for Ashley’s support in employing our nation’s veterans. The service and sacrifice of these commendable individuals is something that we’re proud to honor in many ways within our organization, throughout the years. The culture and core values at Ashley Furniture align well with our armed forces: passion, drive and discipline. The veterans in our team strengthen our culture of leadership. The skills that they gain during their time in the military strengthen their peers and our organization. We are proud to support those who serve — past, present and future,” Wanek said.
As the leader of Ashley, Wanek ensures that the value of service and honoring our military is part of the culture. Through his direction and focus, Ashley leads and participates in various programs on annual basis to support and honor America’s active military, veterans and the fallen, including:
- Hosting annual flag-raising ceremonies at each of its U.S. facilities in honor of Memorial Day.
- Helping establish and continuing to support Soldier’s Walk at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wis., where Ashley is headquartered. Soldier’s Walk captures all U.S. wars with monuments and memorials in chronological order along a 500-meter walk to honor those leaders and veterans who fought to give us the life and freedom we enjoy today.
- Partnering with National Wreath Across America to honor and remember veterans for their service. Since 2016, Ashley has co-hosted an annual Wreaths Across America event. Additionally, the company designates its “Honor Fleet” to haul wreaths to multiple cemeteries across the country for other wreath-laying ceremonies.
- Carrying out Operation Shut Eye, a program in partnership with Tempur-Pedic and the nonprofit Darkhorse Benefits. In 2021 alone, Ashley donated 8,000 mattresses to members of our U.S. Special Operations Forces.
As noted in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, Ashley was designated as a 2022 bronze-level Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. This designation is given to employers that exemplify dedication to creating employment opportunities and programs for veterans and the military community. Wanek’s leadership and vision to ensure that U.S. military service and sacrifice are not forgotten but honored in day-to-day operations of Ashley.
