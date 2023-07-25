On July 17, 49 Wisconsin students from various school districts embarked on an exciting journey to attend the National Flight Academy (NFA). The week-long program focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) initiatives and provided students with firsthand aviation experiences. The Ronald and Joyce Wanek Foundation sponsored the local middle and high school students to attend the program, including the cost of tuition and travel, totaling $75,000. Local schools included Arcadia, Cochrane-Fountain City, and Holy Family.
During the program, the students acted as naval aviators aboard a modern aircraft carrier, planning and conducting humanitarian-based missions while living on the "AMBITION CVT-11," a simulated aircraft carrier. The week-long AMBITION "deployment" immersed students in simulation and immersion centers to promote concepts in aviation, air traffic control, and aviation maintenance. The students were challenged to test mental agility, goal completion, teamwork, and communication skills. To celebrate the students' achievements, they were invited to attend a graduation ceremony hosted by Lieutenant General Duane Thiessen, USMC (Retired), president and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.
"The Ronald and Joyce Wanek Foundation's sponsorship of the National Flight Academy aims to inspire and educate the next generation about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math," stated Tom Lyga, senior manager of leadership development, Ashley Furniture. "The flight academy provides practical applications of these subjects that help students connect their education to exciting and fulfilling careers. The hope is that students will pursue careers within the STEM fields."
The National Flight Academy aims to motivate students seeking opportunities in STEM and provides challenging experiences and learning-based opportunities that inspire students beyond the course of their stay. A former NFA attendee and current Ashley intern, Ethan Burton, shared his experience and how it shaped his career path: "Following my time in the flight academy, I decided to study mechanical engineering and am currently an intern at Ashley in automation engineering. I am truly grateful for my time at the flight academy as, without it, who knows what direction I would have taken my education and career."
The Ronald and Joyce Wanek Foundation has contributed millions of dollars towards education, including STEM and advanced manufacturing initiatives, and has sponsored over 170 students to the National Flight Academy since 2017. Their efforts facilitate several partnerships that benefit K-12 and postsecondary schools and their educational opportunities.
