The committee that plays a big role in developing and improving learning and teaching in Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is seeking new community members.
The WAPS Curriculum Advisory Committee is looking for two community members to help the committee plan and improve the instruction and curriculum affecting state and district academic standards. The committee ensures active community participation in all phases of planning and improving instruction and curriculum, especially aspects affecting graduation standards. The committee advises the school board on implementation of the state and local graduation requirements, including K-12 curriculum, assessment, student learning opportunities, and other related issues.
An application link is available at winonaschools.org or directly at https://waps.pub/cac-sdac-apps. You can also contact Ying Hou, WAPS district assessment coordinator, at 507-494-0865 or ying.hou@winona.k12.mn.us for the application.
The Curriculum Advisory Committee meets once a month, usually on the second Monday of the month, from 4 p.m. until approximately 5:30 p.m.
Questions about committee activities and demands can be sent to Kristie O’Brien, WAPS director of learning and teaching, at 507-494-0866 or kristie.obrien@winona.k12.mn.us.
Applications are due by December 16, 2022.
