Winona Area Public Schools district offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. There will be no Key Kids Child Care offered on either day. Regular office hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.
Latest News
- WSU’s Jarpey concludes impressive season at DII championships
- Cardinals fall to Johnnies in overtime
- WSU women's basketball moves to 2-0 with victory over Quincy
- Artisans' Winter Wonderland Dec. 4 at Polish Museum
- Women’s hockey: Bennies turn tables on SMU in rematch
- Light Up Fountain City contest returns
- WAPS district offices will be closed Nov. 25-26
- Legion Riders to collect Toys for Kids donations
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona man charged with unintentional murder in alleged stabbing
- Winona woman convicted of stealing $115K from school
- Winona cuts ART, more staff from budget
- County Board may lack votes for mask mandate
- None hurt in garage fire Tues. night
- Guest Column: Fighting breast cancer during the COVID pandemic
- Winona COVID cases hit 2021 high
- Police Blotter
- Schniepp, William M. “Bill”
- Sheriff’s dept. deploys body cams
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.