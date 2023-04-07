From: Winona Area Public Schools
The reading proficiency of elementary students at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) has taken a major leap this school year thanks to robust professional development for teachers, new resources to use in the classroom, and a focused effort on better understanding the comprehensive research behind learning to read.
The number of students in grades one to four reading at or above their grade level jumped nearly 10% so far this school year, according to internal assessment data presented at a school board meeting on March 23. Students jumped from 52.8% to 62.7% from September to January.
“That is a significant increase that we are pleased about,” said Kristie O’Brien, WAPS director of learning and teaching.
This is the first year of implementation of a new resource from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH). The resource was the preferred option of teachers last year and has been in full use since October, according to O’Brien.
The goal was to strengthen what is known as Tier 1 instruction — the instruction that all students receive — in the English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum. The resource from HMH also includes robust professional development opportunities for teachers and staff.
Additionally, the district is providing robust professional development opportunities in the comprehensive sciences of reading. Teachers have had the opportunity to join an intense Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) cohort, and the district is collaborating with Winona State University professor Joan Sax-Bendix, an expert in literacy instruction.
“It goes beyond the curriculum and the core resource,” said Goodview principal Emily Cassellius. “It’s about knowing and understanding how kids learn to read and making sure we have consistent instructional practices no matter the classroom that students are in.”
The resource fits in with the district’s implementation of Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), a framework that supports continuous improvement through data-based decision making to support all students.
There are two components to the resource. Into Reading (or Arriba la Lectura for the Rios Spanish Immersion program) includes a variety of instruction techniques, including whole-group instruction, small-group instruction, literacy centers, whole-group skills reinforcement, or individual digital instruction. The resource supports the five pillars of effective literacy instruction — phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.
Amira, the second component, is a one-to-one reading tutor powered by artificial intelligence who delivers timely reading interventions with students. Amira helps students develop reading fluency.
