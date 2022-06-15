The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is proud to provide scholarship funds for WAPS students moving on to higher education. Generous donors start scholarships in memory of classmates or loved ones, in honor of communities, organizations, and many other notable purposes.
Good luck and congrats to the following 2022 scholarship recipients. Well wishes as the recipients move forward to their future endeavors.
The 2022 scholarship awards and recipients are:
•Class of 74 Scholarship — $500.74 — Kyra Benson
•Class of 74 Scholarship — $500.74 — Savannah Mohan
•Dave Mertes Scholarship — $250 — Kyra Benson
•Dave Mertes Scholarship — $250 — Cody Hundorf
•MiEnergy Scholarship — $1,000 — Andrew Wooden
•Rollingstone Scholarship — $500 — Ashlyn Full
•Mark Steffes Memorial Scholarship — $1000 — Allie Filzen
•Mark Steffes Memorial Scholarship — $1000 — Graham Engrav
•Super Gav Scholarship — $1,000 — Allie Filzen
•Tom Blacklock Memorial Scholarship — $500 — Nathan Pleasanton
•Gayle Goetzman WK Scholarship — $3,000 — Morgan Sanchez
•Sophia Allena Moe Scholarship — $500 — Allie Filzen
•Sophia Allena Moe Scholarship — $500 — Tyler Kronebusch
•Winona Friendship Center Scholarship — $500 — Grace Quinn
•Xcel Energy Scholarship — $500 — Brandon Butenhoff
•Community & Merit Scholarship — $500 — Allie Filzen
•Erik Floan Memorial Scholarship — $100 — Anthony Bruguier
•Craig & Patricia Jilk Scholarship — $5000 — Jacob Helftman
•Rhoades Family Scholarship — $5,000 (four years) — Grace Quinn
•Miller Mentoring It Takes 2 Scholarship — $1,000 — Matthew Marcotte
•Miller Mentoring It Takes 2 Scholarship — $500 — Olivia Bublitz
•Miller Mentoring Sharon Suchla Scholarship — $500 — Avery LaBare
•Fly Like an Eagle AVID Scholarship — $1,000 — Charley Williams
•Fly Like an Eagle AVID Scholarship — $2,000 — Logan Klassen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.