As Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) guests entered Visions Event Center on February 25, they were dazzled with a clean, streamlined architectural style, neutral black and white color palette, and geometric shapes and asymmetry all to raise money for SMART Boards for our schools. Those attending got in the modern spirit, dressing simultaneously both bold and understated, and took the minimalistic look to the maximum with a monochrome black and white look, which added to the entertainment.
A sea of white bid cards floated through the room as auctioneers Tim Gleason and Luke Merchlewitz worked hard to get bids for our schools. With the help of our lead sponsors, Merchants Bank and WNB Financial, along with many corporate sponsors, auction donors, and community donors, we were thrilled to raise over $86,000 for new generation SMART Boards for our schools.
Eleven years ago, the Foundation for WAPS assisted our schools with the purchase of SMART Boards. Since that time, they have become obsolete or no longer functioning. With budget constraints and the current allotment to the technology budget, it would take 10 years to supply SMART Boards to all classrooms. The Foundation is thrilled to play a part in assisting with this need and getting the tools needed into our student’s hands faster.
The community of volunteers it takes to make this event a success is beyond amazing. For more information on the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools, contact shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us, or call 507-494-1004.
