Below are the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools Scholarship winners for 2023:
- Class of 1974 Scholarship - Molly Heinert and Emily Lejk
- Dave Mertes Scholarship - Nico Stern and Gwenyth Buswell
- MiEnergy - Brooke Calteaux and Abigail Russell
- Rollingstone Scholarship Fund - Abigail Russell and Ruby Hetzel
- Mark Steffes Memorial Scholarship - Bryan Cassellius and Molly Heinert
- Super Gav Scholarship - Molly Heinert
- Tom Blacklock Memorial Scholarship - Freyja Wolfe
- Gayle B. Goetzman Washington - Kosciusko Scholarship - Mason Langowski
- Sophia Allena Moe College Scholarship - Julia Reeck and Bryan Cassellius
- Winona Friendship Center - Ruby Hetzel
- Xcel Energy Scholarship - Julia Steinfeldt
- Youth Scholarship Alliance / Community & Merit - Molly Heinert
- Erik Floan Memorial Scholarship - Nathaniel Dennis
- Craig and Patricia Jilk Scholarship - Bryan Cassellius
- Rhoades Family Scholarship - Isabel Marty
- Fly Like an Eagle AVID - Jose Gundersen and Alondra Loazada De Jesus
- Pete Weess Scholarship - Julia Steinfeldt
- Logan Monk Scholarship - Olivia Becker and Colin White
- Miller Mentoring It Takes Two A Scholarship - Brayden Draheim
- Miller Mentoring It Takes Two B Scholarship - Caden Shively (picture not available)
- Miller Mentoring Sharon K. Suchla Scholarship - Alexa Frank
