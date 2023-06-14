Fly Like an Eagle AVID scholarship WAPS 2023

Submitted photo

 

From left, Jose Gundersen and Alondra Loazada De Jesus receive the Fly Like an Eagle AVID scholarships, presented by Winona Area Public Schools District Media Coordinator and Eagles Club leader Jeremy Graves.

Below are the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools Scholarship winners for 2023:

  • Class of 1974 Scholarship - Molly Heinert and Emily Lejk
  • Dave Mertes Scholarship - Nico Stern and Gwenyth Buswell
  • MiEnergy - Brooke Calteaux and Abigail Russell
  • Rollingstone Scholarship Fund - Abigail Russell and Ruby Hetzel
  • Mark Steffes Memorial Scholarship - Bryan Cassellius and Molly Heinert
  • Super Gav Scholarship - Molly Heinert
  • Tom Blacklock Memorial Scholarship - Freyja Wolfe
  • Gayle B. Goetzman Washington - Kosciusko Scholarship - Mason Langowski
  • Sophia Allena Moe College Scholarship - Julia Reeck and Bryan Cassellius
  • Winona Friendship Center - Ruby Hetzel 
  • Xcel Energy Scholarship - Julia Steinfeldt
  • Youth Scholarship Alliance / Community & Merit - Molly Heinert
  • Erik Floan Memorial Scholarship - Nathaniel Dennis
  • Craig and Patricia Jilk Scholarship - Bryan Cassellius
  • Rhoades Family Scholarship - Isabel Marty
  • Fly Like an Eagle AVID - Jose Gundersen and Alondra Loazada De Jesus
  • Pete Weess Scholarship - Julia Steinfeldt
  • Logan Monk Scholarship - Olivia Becker and Colin White
  • Miller Mentoring It Takes Two A Scholarship - Brayden Draheim
  • Miller Mentoring It Takes Two B Scholarship - Caden Shively (picture not available)
  • Miller Mentoring Sharon K. Suchla Scholarship - Alexa Frank