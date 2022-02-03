Ríos Spanish Immersion Program at Winona Area Public Schools is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 kindergarten class. The application window is open through Feb. 15.
The application form is available at winonaschools.org/rios. It is available in both English and Spanish.
The goal of the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program is to provide educational experiences, beginning in kindergarten, that support academic and linguistic development in two languages — Spanish and English. Ninety percent of the daily instruction is done in Spanish in grades K-2, offering students a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.
Ríos is the only language immersion program in Winona County.
Students will become proficient listeners, speakers, writers, and readers in both Spanish and English. They will master content in the same subject areas as their counterparts who do not attend the program.
Students will participate in art, music, and physical education taught in English in grades K-2. Additional subjects will be taught in English as students progress through the program.
Interested parties must apply for entrance into the program.
All Winona Area Public Schools offer the same rigorous core curriculum in reading, writing, math, science, and social studies. Immersion students will study the same core curriculum and Minnesota academic standards which connect subject areas.
For more information about the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, visit winonaschools.org/rios.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.