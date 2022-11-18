Families with children receiving special education services are encouraged to attend the Parent Network Night (PNN) from 6-6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28, in the media center at Winona Middle School.
The district is working on resurrecting this parent-driven group, and input is needed. Interested families and guardians can learn about how they can participate in connecting with other parents and provide input for future Parent Network Nights that families would find valuable.
The topics for the Monday, November 28 meeting include:
•What is special education?
•What is Parent Network Night?
•What is the Special Education Advisory Council?
Following the Parent Network Night, there is an opportunity to stay for the Special Education Advisory Committee. The meeting will begin immediately following the PNN discussion and will be concluded by 7:30 p.m.
Child care is provided, but registration is required. You must sign up by filling out the child care registration form (https://waps.pub/3ULf4BO) or by calling 507-494-0808. Registration for child care must be completed by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.
For more information, visit winonaschools.org.
