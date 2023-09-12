From: Winona Area Public Schools
Teachers helping teachers … and saving taxpayer money in the process.
Winona Middle School Science Teacher Joe Cynor and Winona Area Learning Center (WALC) Art and Life Skills Teacher Matt Wagner played on the same softball team this summer. Mr. Cynor discussed how he needed some wires soldered together for his science class this fall.
Mr. Wagner knows how to solder. In fact, he’s going to start a club at the WALC later this year that repairs and restores pinball machines — look for more on that later this year.
“In pinball, you need to do a lot of soldering,” Wagner said. “So once I heard about his wire predicament, I told him I’d bring my tools during workshop week and get his wind turbines fixed up, no problem.”
Two teachers, two colleagues, two friends … practicing fiscal responsibility, using district resources to their full potential and showing their students that it’s important to be handy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.