Winona Area Public Schools and Winona County are teaming up to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics in school buildings later this month.
The clinics will be available to anyone ages 5 and older, not just Winona Area Public Schools students and families.
The vaccination times, dates and locations are:
•Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2:30-6 p.m., at Jefferson Elementary School, 1268 West Fifth Street in Winona
•Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m., at Winona Middle School, 1570 Homer Road in Winona
•Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 a.m. to noon, at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, 365 Mankato Avenue in Winona
•Friday, Nov. 19, 1-6 p.m. at Goodview Elementary School, 5100 West Ninth Street in Goodview
Registration links are available on the WAPS website at winonaschools.org/covidvaccines. A Spanish-language page has also been created at winonaschools.org/vacunas-del-covid.
Not only is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children, but it is also highly effective at preventing severe illness. The vaccine will help protect your child, family, friends, and loved ones from COVID-19, and it will help them stay safe during school, sports, and other social activities.
