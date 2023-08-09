The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) recently celebrated summer with their traditional member picnic held at Faith Lutheran Church. Vice president and program chair Brenda Merchlewitz set up an engaging line of speakers for the event, which included superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools Brad Berzinski, Winona State University’s Dean of the College of Education Scott Sorvaag, and Minnesota House Representative Gene Pelowski. The picnic was a great time to not only foster good fellowship among WAREA members but to keep them informed regarding the latest budget and trends in education.
All retired educators and school personnel are invited to join the WAREA organization. Their next gathering is the School Bell breakfast. It will be held in the back room at Perkins in Winona on September 5 at 8:30 a.m. All current members are encouraged to mark their calendars to attend and to reach out and bring a former, retired school colleague. If you are not a member and would like to join WAREA, please call Brenda Merchlewitz at 507-429-0412 for more information.
