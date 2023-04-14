The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) will meet on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins in Winona.
Barb Hunter, president of the Southeast Retired Educators Association of Minnesota (SEREAM) is the featured speaker. Mrs. Hunter also represents the regional Retired Educators Association of Minnesota (REAM) and will discuss with the membership all upcoming organizational changes.
In addition, members are invited to attend the annual SEREAM Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Rochester International Event Center.
Retired educators, spouses, and interested public are welcome to attend both events. Call 507-454-3305 if you have any questions or to carpool rides.
