Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) will hold their annual summer picnic on Monday, July 31, at 12 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Service Drive, in Winona. Steak Shop will cater a chicken meal for $13 to be paid to Treasurer Carolyn Goplen on the day of the picnic. Please register today with Sue Gannaway, 507-452-3512, or Sharon Barrato, 507-452-8456.
WAREA is honored to have the following speakers: Brad Berzinski, Winona Area Public Schools superintendent; Representative Gene Pelowski, Winona County Democratic Party; Luke Merchlewitz, interim executive director of the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools; and Margie White, recipient of the 2023 South East Retired Educators Association of Minnesota (SEREAM) annual award. Membership and meals can be paid with separate checks to WAREA for dues and your meal. New retirees along with seasoned members, spouses, and the public are cordially invited to attend this informative meeting with school friends in an informal fun atmosphere.
