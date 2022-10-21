Cold weather means more indoor fun at the YMCA. The Winona Family YMCA helps keep your little ones moving and learning all year long.
The next series of group swim lessons kicks off on October 29 and goes through December 17. Saturday morning group lesson options include parent and child, preschool, and school age. The member rate is $60, and the nonmember rate is $85. Swim lessons provide developmentally appropriate aquatic learning experiences that emphasize water safety, survival skills, and foundational swimming concepts.
Youth basketball starts the first week of November and runs through mid-December. Happy Hoops for ages three through six years is on Wednesdays from 5-5:45 p.m. The member rate is $50, and the nonmember rate is $65. The first and second grade program is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. The member rate is $65, and the nonmember rate is $80. The third and fourth grade program is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. The member rate is $65, and the nonmember rate is $80. Youth basketball programs help kids learn new skills, build confidence, and make new friends.
Learn more, and register at winonaymca.org.
