Waterscapes: MMAM’s Seasonal Saturday event Aug. 13

On Saturday, August 13, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) will offer its popular quarterly arts access program, Seasonal Saturday. These are fun-filled, inviting days that offer $1 admission, free transportation, a themed art activity, artist-led programming, live music in the galleries, and 30-minute tours.
Activities for August’s Summer Seasonal Saturday will focus around the theme “Waterscapes’’ and celebrate the exhibition, “Impressions of Water: Prints by Clara Ueland 1997-2002.” Participants can paint a waterscape on an oversized bookmark inspired by Ueland’s prints, and enjoy live music in the galleries by pianist Eric Hueskshoven (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and Jake Ilika and Joel Ward (3-4 p.m.).
Staff from The Bell Museum, Minnesota’s official natural history museum, will be onsite at MMAM with science and nature activity kits. “One of my favorite museums to visit in Minnesota is The Bell Museum,” says Heather Casper, curator of education at MMAM, “and I’m over the moon that they have offered to come to this event and give away their free science and nature activity kits on this special day!” These kits have been carefully crafted and curated by Bell Museum educators to ignite curiosity and wonder by providing students and their families with enriching science and nature experiences to take part in at home during the summer. Each budding scientist will receive a selection of fun activities, with all necessary supplies, to continue learning more about the world we live in.
Every hour, MMAM staff and tour guides will offer 30-minute tours to introduce participants to the exhibitions. There will be a MMAM Highlights Tour and a Moved by Water Tour that will explore the watery scenes in select artworks on view at MMAM. All tours will use assistive listening devices to allow participants to better hear their tour guide.
Resident storytelling artist, Laura Armstrong, will lead two “Super Awesome Storytimes” at 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Additionally, there will be a special bingo gallery game available all day to play and earn a prize, and Driftless Kettle Corn will be selling kettle popcorn and beverages outside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This event will be jam-packed with awesomeness! Summer is the time we can really turn up the volume and celebrate our ‘seventh gallery’ — the prairie gardens that surround the museum building and set off the gorgeous view of the river,” says Casper. “Moreover, we are inviting people to help us imagine what these garden spaces could be. We’ve invited two artists to spend a week at MMAM to listen and talk with our community stakeholders (you!), so they can weave together ideas.” Join artists-in-residence, Ian Hanesworth and Marlena Myles, from 1-3 p.m. to help reimagine a vision of what the MMAM gardens could be.
Project FINE will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer interpretation for our Spanish- and Hmong-speaking participants. For more information and for a detailed schedule of events, please visit mmam.org/seasonal-saturdays, or call MMAM at 507-474-6626.
MMAM is pleased to offer free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Please call 507-454-6666 to schedule your ride.
Seasonal Saturdays are arts access program days with the goal of reducing intimidation and increasing comfortable access to fine arts for everyone. MMAM developed Seasonal Saturdays in 2018 to change, expand, and enrich the way we connect with our community in Winona. Mark your calendars for the fall Seasonal Saturday on November 12.
Seasonal Saturdays are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Seasonal Saturdays are also supported by our generous sponsors: WNB Financial, Winona Foundation, Winona Community Foundation, BNSF, media sponsor The Water Main, Coca-Cola of Winona, and Doug Troke, of Farmers Insurance.
