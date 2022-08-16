Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company proudly presents funds to support the construction of Habitat Home #54 in Winona. Pictured from left are Amanda Hedlund, Habitat for Humanity executive director; Jeff Harrington, Watlow director of operations; Michele Sobotta, Watlow plant controller; Melissa Bethea, Watlow human resources manager; and Carmon McEntaffer, Watlow director of engineering. Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County partners with local families and individuals to help them build safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes.
