Minnesotans can explore simple ways to stay cool and save money, conserve energy and help keep their summer utility bills lower through tips provided by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, with information from the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission. Consumers who are struggling with high utility bills are urged to call their utility company to discuss affordability options.
Consumers can use commerce’s Home Energy Guide for an extensive list of tips and checklists for conserving energy and helping reduce their energy costs. There are several simple things most consumers can do, at little or no added cost, to increase summer comfort while managing energy costs:
- Fan yourself – Fans circulate the air, keeping you feeling cooler, even at higher temps. Circulating air with a fan can help you feel up to four degrees cooler, without needing to lower your thermostat.
- Follow the shade – Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight.
- Block the heat – Use window blinds and coverings at the sunniest time of day to reduce unwanted heat buildup.
- Don’t add extra heat – Postpone using heat-producing appliances, such as clothes dryers, dishwashers, and stoves until the later evening or early morning.
- Cookout, anyone? – Consider cooking with outdoor barbecue grills or microwaves, rather than stoves or ovens, which add indoor heat.
In addition to simple ways to feel cooler on hot summer days, there are ways to help lower your utility bills by conserving energy and reducing heat inside your home:
- Check your thermostat – The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill.
- Clean is “green” – Clean and replace air conditioner filters regularly and make sure air circulation paths are clear, and spray off your air conditioning unit, which may have cotton tree cotton balls or other debris clogging it.
- Power off – Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use and unwanted heat. For example, turn off your fan when you leave that room.
- Don’t cool unneeded space – Close off unused rooms and adjust air vents or thermostats to avoid unnecessary cooling expenses.
- Keep the heat outside – Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home.
Every degree you raise your air conditioning thermostat above 72 degrees can save up to 3 percent on cooling expenses.
Additionally, many utilities have posted information on their websites about conservation, energy efficiency, energy use assessments and other tools to help manage energy usage. Consumers should explore those resources for added tips to save money.
Consumers struggling with paying utility bills are encouraged to contact your utility company to discuss the many different affordability options available.
