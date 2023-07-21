The Winona Community Foundation (WCF)’s Community Grant application is available online and is due on September 1, 2023. Grants up to $7,500 can be requested for programs, projects, and operations that address the greatest needs of the Winona area. Grants may be requested from eligible nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of Winona.
For complete granting guidelines, please visit www.winonacf.org. The guidelines are located under “Community Grant Program.” Contact the Winona Community Foundation with any questions.
