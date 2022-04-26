Beginning in 2021 American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages began stopping at Winona. The 2022 season will see over 30 river cruise ship visits with over 100 scheduled tours.
The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) provides local guides for buses, walking tours and other WCHS-developed experiences booked by river cruise shore excursions and other companies. The tours offered include walking tours of downtown Winona and the Windom Park historic district, in-depth guided bus tours of Winona and guide services for a shuttle route through the city.
Get involved and welcome all these new visitors.
The WCHS has an amazing crew of local guides who provide tours for these guests and others. The Winona County Historical Society is adding to its guide crew and is hosting an informational meeting for potential local guides on May 12 at 10 a.m. at the History Center. Other opportunities include volunteering as a greeter or a museum docent at the History Center.
Greeters welcome and assist visitors to help provide a great visitor experience on busy cruise ship visit days and assist the tickets and information desk team as needed. Museum docents provide activities and engaging experiences within the History Center exhibition spaces. There are also two openings for weekend and after-hours visitor service associates!
Online applications are currently open at winonahistory.org/jobs. Contact Jennifer Weaver, educator@winonahistory.org if interested in volunteering as a greeter or docent.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
