“History on the River” cruises will go on sale April 24. Experience the history, culture, arts, science, stories, music, and more that make Winona County so unique, all while on the Mississippi River.
The favorite educational series, “History on the River,” is returning this season with added cruises. Choose from two different cruise times on the third Thursdays in May, June, July, August, and September. Each presentation will be offered during a 4-5:30 p.m. cruise and again for a 6-7:30 p.m. cruise. Also enjoy refreshments and the beautiful scenery of the Mississippi River.
Ticket sales began April 24 at the History Center or by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0.
Cost is $35 each for Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) members or $45 each for the public. Get a season pass for all five presentations (you choose your cruise times, until sold out) — $150 for members, $200 for the public.
Cruises are aboard The Cal Fremling. This two-level vessel has an accessible, enclosed main deck with a restroom. The Cal Fleming is docked at the foot of Johnson Street at the Winona Levee.
2023 season schedule:
- May 18, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. — “The River We Have Wrought” with John Anfinson
- June 15, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. — “The Driftless Region” with Dylan Blumentritt and music by The Bell House Band
- July 20, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. — “The Golden Age of Steamboats” with Bob Taunt
- August 17, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. — “River Jazz” with H3O
- September 21, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. — “People, Plants, and Food Sovereignty” with Nicky Buck
Learn more at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723, or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.