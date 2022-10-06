The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) is hosting its Heritage Dinner honoring Carolyn Goplen on Thursday, October 27. At 6 p.m., the evening will begin with a welcome reception, and dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Additional donations in honor of Carolyn are welcome. Space is limited, so registration with payment is required. RSVP by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0, before October 15. Members will receive an invitation in the mail, but the community is welcome to the celebration.
Since 1991, the Winona County Historical Society has honored over 20 outstanding volunteers helping to preserve and share the history of Winona County. Carolyn Goplen has been a member and volunteer for WCHS for many years. She has been a huge part of WCHS with her involvement as a board member. She and fellow teacher Audrey Gorny began the Book Chat group. Carolyn has also served on several committees and has helped at numerous society events. Carolyn also continues to be a guide for school field trip groups and has been a step-on guide for bus groups.
The dinner menu will include carved roast beef and cranberry-glazed chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, pumpkin cake, assorted beverages, and a cash bar. Please indicate dietary restrictions upon registration. The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
