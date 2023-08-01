The Winona County Historical Society’s “History on the River” educational cruises have been selling out this summer. There are a couple cruises left for 2023, so do not miss out. Enjoy a 90-minute cruise aboard the Cal Fremling, and hear from speakers and entertainers who celebrate our community.
Upcoming cruises are on August 17, featuring river jazz with H3O, and on September 21, featuring “People, Plants, and Food Sovereignty,” with Nicky Buck. Choose the 4-5:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. cruise time, and enjoy some light refreshments. Cruises must be purchased in advance at the Winona County History Center or by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0.
H3O Jazz Trio features a father and his two sons. Now in their tenth year, the trio began playing together when the younger son, Max, was only 14 years old. Along with older brother, Hans, on drums and vibes and dad, Eric, on the piano, the group was asked to play for a private pool party and haven’t stopped since. H3O Jazz Trio performs a wide variety of jazz styles including original music.
Nicky Buck is Bdewakantuwan Dakota. She will teach about the land and water prior to European contact with an environmental and Indigenous lens. Nicky's work focuses on plant medicines, food sovereignty, and environmental protection.
Learn more by visiting the Winona County Historical Society online at winonahistory.org.
