Winona County Historical Society (WCHS)’s Museum Makers Class will be creating vintage valentines on Saturday, February 4, from 12-3 p.m. This class is free with your museum admission. The class will be led by Lori Ortega, and all supplies are included. Register by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0; drop-ins are welcome, but register to guarantee a spot for a time you want. Best for ages six and up; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Spend 30 minutes, an hour, or the whole time creating your own vintage-inspired valentines. Also learn more about the tradition of exchanging valentines. All the supplies are provided, along with some historic valentines on display for inspiration.
The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for members and youth seven and under.
