The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) wishes to alert the public that the annual Winona Dakota Gathering Homecoming and Powwow event will not be held in 2022. For the past two years, the event has been canceled or scaled down to ensure the safety and well-being of participants and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ongoing public health concerns and a lack of volunteer capacity has necessitated the cancellation of the 2022 gathering.
The purpose of the gathering — to build sustainable alliances among Indigenous Nations and the Winona community with a mutual understanding that we are all related – remains a worthy purpose. We hope to be able to hold the event in years to come.
If you are interested in volunteering at a future event or serving on the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance Board of Directors, please reach out to admin@winonadakotaunityalliance.org.
