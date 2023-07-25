On Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Winona-Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) hosted Nicky Buck (Prairie Island Dakota) in Unity Park to share cultural teachings in the park gardens. Nicky is a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, a coordinator with Honoring Dakota Project, and a Red Wing School Board member, among other community roles. Several years ago, the WDUA received sweetgrass (wacạnġa in Dakota language) and sage (pežihota bdaska) from Prairie Island Indian Community gardens. The WDUA is working with Winona Park And Recreation to steward these plants. Together, they are working to highlight the cultural significance of the plants by hosting community education events and developing artistic and interpretive signs to increase visibility and public understanding.
The WDUA is a local volunteer-led organization with the mission of creating sustainable alliances among Indigenous Nations and the Winona community with the mutual understanding that we are all related. If you are interested in volunteering with the organization or learning about upcoming community events, email admin@winonadakotaunityalliance.org.
