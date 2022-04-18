“We Are Water” is a traveling exhibit currently at the Winona County History Center through April 25. In celebration of Earth Day the History Center will have free admission April 22 and 23. Several “We Are Water” related activities are happening in the last weeks of April. Visit winonahistory.org/wearewater to learn more!
On April 23 from 1-4 p.m. there will be a nitrate well water testing clinic at the Winona County History Center. Are you a private well owner in the Winona area? “We Are Water” and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are hosting a free nitrate testing clinic. Drop by at a time that works for you. Samples are analyzed on the spot — the process usually takes less than five minutes — and results are given directly to you. How to bring a water sample to this event: Run your water first for 5-10 minutes, then put at least one cup of water in a clean sealed container and keep the sample cold until you bring it to the clinic. Samples should be taken less than 24 hours before the event. Let us know if you are planning to come by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0 or register online at winonahistory.org/wearewater.
The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
