From: Winona Health
Caregivers in Winona Health’s pediatric and adolescent medicine department want to remind parents that if a child is due for an annual wellness visit, which is covered by most insurance, they can also include a sports physical at that appointment for no additional charge.
“As a parent myself, I know how fast summer slips away, so we want to remind people that now is a good time to call to schedule well-child checkups,” said April Finucane, RN, primary care manager. “Even if a child has not decided whether they’ll sign up for a sport, our providers can complete sports physicals and sign those forms at the same appointment so if their child decides to participate in a sport, they’ll be ready to go when practice starts.”
If additional screenings, vaccines, or medical needs arise, co-pays may be applicable.
It’s helpful if parents have their part of the sports physical form completed in advance. If you need a copy of your school’s sports physical forms, Minnesota and Wisconsin sports physical forms are available online at www.winonahealth.org/sportsphysicals.
Well-child checkups including sports physicals are available at:
• Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona, 507-457-7607.
• Rushford Clinic, 109 West Jessie Street, in Rushford, 507-864-7726.
