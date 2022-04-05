Wesley United Methodist Church Holy Week services will take place in person and will also stream live on our YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/WesleyWinona. Service times are: Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday: April 15, at 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, Easter service at Wesley, at 10:30 a.m.