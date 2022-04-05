Wesley United Methodist Church Holy Week services will take place in person and will also stream live on our YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/WesleyWinona. Service times are: Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday: April 15, at 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, Easter service at Wesley, at 10:30 a.m.
Latest News
- Wesley UMC Holy Week services
- 8th grade Pirates team takes 2nd in state tourney
- WSHS orchestra students travel to NYC
- WALC graduation rate nearly doubles
- Cotter students get inventive in WSU contest
- Scrap old appliances, support local students
- Greek dinner April 26 to raise funds for storytelling festival
- Meetings
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Blotter
- Fire destroys house near Ridgeway
- New welcome center at Prairie Island in the works
- Friendship Center’s Fox retires
- The latest bluff view controversy
- Is Miller ignorant on police and race?
- SNL’s Michael Che talks life, comedy, politics with WSU
- School Board responds to facility report
- Miranda, Gay Lynn
- Project would revamp WSU classrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.