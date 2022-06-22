A free summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS (vacation Bible school) will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) from Sunday, July 31, to Thursday, August 4.
At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out science-y fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:30 p.m.
Monumental VBS is for kids from 4 years of age to those finishing fifth grade.
Supper is served from 5:15-6 p.m., and VBS will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, please call 507-452-6783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.