Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) in Winona has been recognized by the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church for its creative approaches to ministry during COVID-19.
In a recent news item published by the conference titled “Wesley UMC in Winona experiments with new models of being church,” Wesley UMC was recognized for the community building ministries that have formed or are in the process of being launched. These ministries include the “Wesley4Winona” pandemic ministry, which highlighted a different local nonprofit organization each month, as well as a video production ministry and a community-based justice ministry.
“The Wesley community is pleased to have this recognition from the Minnesota Conference of the United Methodist Church,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Hicks, pastor of Wesley UMC. “Like every church, we have had to think differently about how we do our mission during COVID, which has led to creativity and innovation.”
The article may be viewed by going to bit.ly/WesleyArticle. To learn more about Wesley UMC’s ministries and worship opportunities, visit www.winonawesley.org.
