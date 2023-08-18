by James A. Miller
The early 1960s ushered in a second boom, a baby boom of sorts, to Westfield Golf, this time in its junior ranks. The Winona Park Recreation Department offered free summer golf for youngsters every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until noon. Ken Smelser, a young adult hire of the Park Rec, supervised 60 to 70 beginners and intermediates 9 to 17 years old. In order to oversee a packed nine holes of kids with windmill swings of steel “weapons,” Smelzer zig-zagged his Volkswagen Beetle around the hard-panned roughs like a flitting bat at dusk. No motorized carts then. His charges would rush their drives and putts and scurry to the first teebox in order to max out their playing time before the deadline Angelus bell clanged at St. Mary’s Church.
Up-and-coming youthful junior stars included Gerard Janikowski, Art Speltz, Ben Czaplewski, Mike Voelker, John Walski, John Winston, Jerry Van Hoof, and Tom Kukowski to name only a few. Young women, champion-level golfers included Yvonne Carpenter, Phyllis Kowalczyk, Janice Simon, Marge Moravec, Nancy Gerth, and Rosie Von Ruden.
From increased green fees and membership revenues, a sparkling new clubhouse was erected on West Fifth Street in 1963. Continued growth led to four additions: pro shop, locker space, an outdoor patio, and extended kitchen soon after.
Westfield, however, was not immune to seasonal setbacks and hardships. Maintaining in-the-black finances was a constant concern. Several summers brought pesky infestations of grasshoppers, cicadas, and thatch-devouring sod webworms, and elm and ash beetles. Excessive heat and humidity often led to greens and fairway fungus issues. There were droughts and downpours, irrigation irritations and pumping problems. In the drought year of 1963, a tossed cigarette butt ignited a fairway fire on hole two. The charred grasses prompted the posting of “no smoking” signs on each tee box. Only the greens were green that season.
As difficulties go, the 1965 Mississippi flood proved merciless. The record crest inundated the lower course. High water fears were always a seasonal threat at Westfield. This was the worst. Through the generous efforts of Mayor Rudy Ellings, Street Commissioner Art Brom, and City Engineer Bob Bollant, all avid club golfers, a city of Winona and Westfield partnership began. From a sand-bagged Fifth Street dike, to countless pumps, air compressors, and machines for seeding and sodding, the in-town links reopened in mid-June.
In 1969 Westfield, once again benefited big-time from those city fathers’ help. Urban Renewal saw the razing of the downtown Morgan Block buildings with brick and mortar rubble transplanted to raise Westfield’s lower polluted swampland soil. Thus, by 1972 Westfield celebrated the grand opening of three new holes for an enlarged par 36 layout. Interestingly, the ribbon-cutting first drive was struck by Bill Steele, the first Westfield Club president, then a spry 96 years old.
In the decades that followed, despite a constant penny-pinching worry, Westfield flourished.
A newcomer to Winona, golfer extraordinaire Dennis Cleveland, instilled a fresh energy and innovation to the membership. Cleveland initiated, as an example, the Men’s Two Day Best Ball Championship, easily becoming the event highlight of each season. Art Speltz and Ed Kohner claimed that first title.
Entries skyrocketed thereafter to an eye-popping 66 two-man teams in the 1980s. Tee times began at 6:30 a.m., final putts holed at 8:30 p.m. Even TV Signal Company televised live holes five and nine on the Sunday finale.
By the 1980s Westfield boasted a whopping 1200 members. Patiently, players would stand in line outside the pro shop doors in hopes of securing a tee time three days in advance or luckily gain entry to an 80 golfer-limit upcoming tournament.
All this activity, plus manning a pro shop and snack bar, plus coordinating leagues, tourneys, cart rentals, and handicap system would seem a nightmarish responsibility. But thanks to the work ethic of Club Manager Rod Sines, a recent teen grounds crew worker, Westfield prospered. Sines’ personality and leadership skills guided what many members call its golden years. The Minnesota Golf Association marveled at the number of holes played for a nine-hole track. Club member Gene O’Brien on two occasions topped the MGA list of most rounds in a season.
In those glory days, Westfield’s social facility teemed with activity. Jim and Helen Englerth managed both bar and food service. Jeannie Paskiewicz and her St. Stan’s church ladies spoiled the members with heaping helpings of league and party meals. With Jeannie’s retirement, Westfield snagged Linahan’s Restaurant Head Chef Joe Snidarsic and his signature steaks and prime rib dinners.
Even at its busiest, Westfield continued its promotion of junior golf. Alumni and older members enthusiastically “adopted” the Winhawk Girls’ Golf Team with prime tee-off slots, post-practice snacks, and conference meet encouragement. In their first 11 Big Nine seasons, the girls captured three MSHL State AA State Tournament berths with second, third, and fifth place finishes. Twice the Winona Fire Department’s hook-and-ladder truck escorted the girls by motoring the caravan past Westfield’s clubhouse, then onto the Senior High gym. A few weeks later four of those team golfers, Merridith Duellman, Jenny Ellefson, Heather Hogenson, and Ana Stangl represented Westfield in the Minnesota Golf Association Junior Team Championship by breezing to a first place finish. Coach Dennis Johnson’s Winhawk boys’ squad, in 1984, captured the Minnesota State AA title.
In order to continue a successful city public golf course into the new century, prudent and innovative volunteer leadership was a must. Winona sports now offered a variety of summer programs for adults and juniors. Thanks to Westfield’s actively involved board officers like Charles Choate, Bob McGill, Carrol Hopf, Warren Wunderlich, Dee Cipov, Susan Day, Stella Rickoff, Mike Vooelker, John Martin, Ray Amundsen and so many others, Westfield was able to continue John Latsch’s legacy wish of providing affordable outdoor family fun.
2023 marks the centennial year of the old Winona Public Golf Course. Despite the dry, sultry, smoky, steamy summer, Westfield’s greens, fairways, and roughs are in pristine condition, perhaps never better. And because of the superlative under-the-radar efforts of Brian Paulson in the pro shop; Don Boynton, Wayne Doerr, and Bruce Malewicki on the grounds; and Barb Bambenek, Curt Coshenet, Ross Harrison, Kim Skappel, and especially Jim Aakre at the helm, this 1923 one-time bunch-grass, hard-panned links treasure celebrates its one century birthday. Yes, one century old! And, as the Winona Public Golf Course commences its second centennial quest in 2024, gigantic, 100 heavenly thank yous to you, Mr. John A. Latsch.
Postscript: This centennial essay is dedicated to the memory of one very special Westfield golfer: Gary Francis Cysewski, whom I met only once or twice in junior league play. Gary loved golf. He played nearly every day that summer. Two years older than I, Gary shared with me that he was enlisting (or maybe was drafted), I don’t remember which, into the U.S. Army. On September 11, 1968, he was killed in action (KIA) in Vietnam. He was dead at 22. I was golfing.
