For those of you who have enjoyed any activities or events at Westfield Golf/Whalen’s at Westfield, Jim and Virginia Whalen have decided to retire at the end of this year. The Westfield Board of Directors is actively seeking interested parties to become the new tenants. Whalen’s leases the bar/restaurant from Westfield. All equipment, glassware, cooking and serving utensils are included with the lease.
This city-owned property has been open to the public since 1923. Westfield has been available for weddings, birthdays, retirements, funeral gatherings, golf tournaments, and all sorts of private and public activities. There simply aren’t many available places in Winona that offer a large seating capacity with an amazing view.
Please help spread the word within your connections to see if anyone would be interested in exploring this opportunity. Contact Westfield at 507-452-6901 to learn more details.
