by James A. Miller
1923. World War I had ended. America celebrated. The Roaring Twenties exploded in parties, outdoor play, and unfettered potential. Recreation possibilities abounded for all, no longer favoring the affluent class alone.
Winona was no different. Citizens clamored for an in-town public golf facility ever since the closure of the Meadow-Brook Club on St. Michael’s field in 1917 and the grand opening of the private Winona Country Club in Pleasant Valley in 1920. Thanks to a kind philanthropic wholesale grocer and Winona resident John A. Latsch, golf links in the city proper opened for play in the mid-summer of 1923.
Mr. Latsch, after the departure of The Winona County Fair from the city’s West End to St. Charles, purchased and deeded the land to the city — to be used exclusively for reasonably priced family recreation. Thus, The Winona Public Golf Course (WPGC) was born. Ironically, that deeded document still operates today. The present Winona Athletic Board continues to oversee Mr. Latsch’s gifted park properties.
From a horse-harness track to a golf track, Winona’s new links began as a four-hole course with “greens” of river sand and borrowed discarded service station crankcase oil. Bristly carpet-tined hickory rakes would smooth out the grainy sand after each putt. Mr. Ben Knight, the talented Winona Country Club professional, surveyed and designed the new layout. A nationally recognized golfer, teacher, and club-maker, Mr. Knight hailed from Scotland; hence, his architectural WPGC vision resembled typical British links: nearly treeless, deep-bunkered, moorish-looking rough, with clods of sporadically seeded fairways he labeled “bunch-grass.”
At first, a rickety wooden-wheeled cart rented from the Winona Wagon Works Company served as a green fee station and ice water stop. Green fees were 25 cents for four holes, 50 cents for eight. No discounts. The only exception: Clergy were free.
Mr. E. D. Libera, a local district judge and public golf promoter, hired Herb Thienell, the Country Club’s assistant pro and Caddy Master, as the first Westfield (WPGC) managing professional.
Knight and Thienell hosted a grand opening golf exhibition medal tournament to stir up local interest. Ben Knight carded a 15 and Thienell a 16 on the par four layout. Sam Millar, Westfield’s new groundskeeper hired away from caretaker of the Bell and Prentiss estates at Briarcombe in Pleasant Valley, also competed. Ed Libera and Lester Brown won the amateur flight with identical tallies of 44, playing the course twice and hole number one three times.
In 1925 Mr. and Mrs. E. L. King of Watkins Company ownership gifted Westfield a new clubhouse on the corners of West Fourth and Bierce Streets. A much-needed facility, it was complete with locker room, pro shop desk, party/meal room, and screened porch to view the first tee box. Meals were catered by the Main Street Steak Shop.
A local photographer on Center Street, Mr. Van Vranken, donated tournament prizes including the coveted Van Vranken Silver Cup. Early winners listed Romey Potratz, a young hot-shot Winona golfer playing on scholarship at the University of Minnesota. J. R. “Rex” Chappell, Merchants Bank President, set the early course record of 33, and plumbing contractor Clarence Olsen captured the championship three years in a row and retired the cup. Not long after, Winona High School golfer Bobby Leonard took first place in the 1930 Minnesota State High School Individual Tournament.
In the 1930s a tradition, of sorts, began as Westfield members played host to neighboring courses with reciprocal invitations. Rochester’s Soldiers’ Field, Rushford’s Ferndale, and Arcadia Country Club promoted area golf and social gatherings. Interestingly, the Westfield/Arcadia partnership continues today.
It should be noted, too, that Westfield gave rise to stellar young women golfers such as Marcella Kowalczyk, Margaret Hittner, and Hazel Halverson. No doubt, though, it was the fluid, hickory-shot-making Thelma Fischer who claimed an abundance of Westfield Club, league, and city championships. There was also Miss Gail Graham, who in the mid-1930s, displayed both talent and determination to earn an A-Squad position on the Winona High boys’ team, even as meet medalist on occasion. And most certainly the name Marlene Gesell deserves top billing as one of Winona’s accomplished golfers. Under the guidance of Westfield pro Paul (Pelowski) Pehler, Ms. Gesell totally dominated women’s local and regional golf. One of her greatest victories occurred in 1951, breezing to a win in the prestigious Minnesota Public Links Championship. Marlene then added three Minnesota Women’s State Amateur titles in 1954, 1955, and 1960. In 1954 she was an opening day medalist in the Women’s College National Golf Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Ms. Gesell was later honored as one of five inaugural inductees into the new Winona High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
By the 1950s the one-time Winona County Fair race-track prairie was maturing into a challenging nine-hole course. Membership rose to 400 plus. Men’s, Women’s, Couples, and Junior Leagues grew steadily. Weekend men’s 27-hole open Sunday tournaments peppered area summer calendars. Many of those events hosted so many golfers that the final holes often concluded in darkness under a semi-circle of engine-revving car lights!
With the retirement of Westfield’s Grounds Manager Sam Millar, the fairways, grass greens, and overall course responsibilities fell into the care of a very young schoolteacher Richard (Dick) Kolter.
Self-taught in turf management, electronics, irrigation, and mechanics, Mr. Kolter held and proudly relished the title of Westfield Grounds Superintendent for 55 years. It should be noted that Kolter’s assistant Michael Riska also served Westfield for 55 years, a two-employee career centennial in itself.
Both Kolter and Riska, however, probably would never have imagined that they would oversee the Westfield grounds through unprecedented future growth and challenges.
