In conjunction with this year’s Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15, the Winona Fire Department will host an open house at the Central Fire Station, located at 451 East Third Street, and the West Fire Station, located at 1077 West Broadway. Both stations will be open for tours on Wednesday, October 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The open house will include aerial truck demonstrations, facility tours, types of apparatus, firefighting equipment, rescue equipment and snacks. Joining us at the Central Station will be Sparky the Fire Dog.
Additionally, we will be drawing three Winona addressed names for a ride home from school in a fire truck. Brothers or sisters of the name drawn, living at the same address, will also be welcome for the ride home from school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.