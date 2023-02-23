The Winona Fire Department is asking the public to assist them in shoveling out fire hydrants throughout the city. Fire crews are also working on this, but with heavy accumulation in such a short window, they need your help to make sure all fire hydrants are quickly visible and accessible if needed. Thank you for your assistance.
