The holidays can be especially challenging after the loss of a close family member or friend. Winona Health Hospice invites people who are experiencing grief to a special program offering helpful hints for coping with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.
“How to Make It Through the Holidays” will be on Thursday, December 8, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Watkins mansion, adjacent to Senior Living at Watkins, 175 East Wabasha (Seventh) Street.
This program is free and open to everyone, but RSVP is appreciated. Contact Winona Area Hospice at 507-457-4468 or mkromrey@winonahealth.org.
