By Laura Dubis, PA-C, Winona Health
For those who have or are caring for infants, it’s important to be aware of RSV, its symptoms, prevention, and what to do if you suspect your little one has it. RSV is most common winter through spring, but this year we have seen many cases of RSV earlier than usual.
What is RSV?
RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It is a common virus that affects the lungs and respiratory tract. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) in children under 1 year old. Common symptoms include congestion or runny nose, cough and fever. More severe cases can include wheezing, fast breathing, trouble breathing, excessive tiredness or difficulty feeding.
How do children get RSV?
RSV is spread through respiratory droplets. This means when somebody with RSV coughs or sneezes, droplets containing RSV can enter the body through breathing or touching the eyes, nose or mouth. Attending day care can increase the likelihood of being exposed to RSV.
Which ages can get RSV and who is the most vulnerable?
Any individual is able to get RSV, even adults. Children under age 2 are more likely to get bronchiolitis and more significant symptoms from RSV. Babies under the age of 6 months, babies born premature, or those with existing heart, lung, or other chronic problems are at increased risk for a significant infection.
How serious is it?
RSV can lead to difficulties breathing or feeding that may require hospitalization. RSV infection can result in complications like pneumonia or dehydration. In severe cases, RSV can be life-threatening.
How can I decrease my child’s risk of getting RSV?
Ensure that visitors or caregivers are healthy and not showing any signs of illness. Frequent hand washing, routine household cleaning, washing toys and pacifiers, and avoiding cigarette smoke exposure are recommended. Older children and adults should cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and, again, wash hands frequently.
What should I do if I suspect my child has RSV or has been exposed?
If you suspect your child has symptoms of RSV, schedule an appointment with your child’s pediatrician, or use Urgent Care or the emergency room if needed. RSV can often be diagnosed based on the child’s history and examination. Your child’s oxygen levels will be checked. Sometimes additional tests are needed like a nasopharyngeal swab to confirm the diagnosis of RSV or a chest X-ray or labs to evaluate additional concerns. After a potential exposure, monitor your child and seek medical care for symptoms including cough, fever, difficulties breathing, dehydration or excessive sleepiness.
How is RSV treated?
Since RSV is a virus, there is no specific treatment. Most often supportive cares are recommended to help with symptoms. This includes things like suctioning the nose, using a humidifier, and offering smaller but more frequent feeds to infants. Some children are admitted to the hospital for oxygen monitoring or IV fluids.
What about COVID-19?
Symptoms of RSV are often similar to symptoms of COVID-19. In most situations, we would recommend testing for COVID-19 as part of a child’s evaluation. Unfortunately, a child could have both RSV and COVID-19 at the same time.
We’re here when you need us.
You know you child best. When you have questions or feel your child needs to be seen by a medical professional, please don’t hesitate to call your health care provider for an appointment or visit Urgent Care, Main Street Clinic or the emergency room.
