Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP) Robyn Whitehead has joined Winona Health Urgent Care. The Urgent Care Clinic is on the first floor of Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona.
“During my career as an emergency medicine nurse, I felt like there was something more I could do to support people and help them get on a healthier path and less likely to need emergency care,” said Whitehead. “Now, as a nurse practitioner, I listen and consider each person’s overall situation to determine the best way to care for them. I’m dedicated to providing understandable information to help each person recover, manage, or improve their health.”
Whitehead earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice - Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Winona State University. Her clinical training was with the Mayo Clinic School of Health Science, Nurse Practitioner Clinical Education Collaboration. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., and her Associate of Applied Science from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). She is also a volunteer at St. Claire Health Mission in La Crosse.
In her free time, Whitehead enjoys swimming, fishing, and hiking. “I’m an outdoor enthusiast, and that’s all part of the allure of living in this area,” she said.
Winona Health Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Urgent Care wait times are updated online during clinic hours. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.
For information about healthcare providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
During road construction, Winona Health is always accessible from Parks Avenue off Highway 61 near the Winona Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.