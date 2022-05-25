Friday, May 27
Ghost Town Cemetery Field Trip — 6 - 8 p.m.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We will visit a ghost town cemetery and learn about the natural and cultural history of the valley. Discover why three of the five villages in the valley were abandoned. Bring transportation.
Saturday, May 28
Camouflage Walk — 10-11 a.m.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, come learn about the wildlife of Whitewater State Park! Look for creatures we’ve hidden along the trail to see if you can beat their awesome camouflage.
Nature Scavenger Hunt — 1-2 p.m.
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach to use your five senses to explore Whitewater State Park! Everyone who plays gets a prize!
Snakes of the Blufflands — 3-4 p.m.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
P.O.W’s of Whitewater State Park — 6 - 7 p.m.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Did you know that Whitewater State Park was once home to German prisoners of war? Come learn about one of lesser known parts of Minnesota’s History. What did they do here? Where did they go? What was life like being a prisoner? Did they cause mischief? Come find out!
Sunday, May 29
Intro to Trout Fishing — 10:30 a.m -12 p.m.
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us
Mini-Monsters at the Beach — 2 - 3 p.m.
Meet at the Beach. Many small creatures live in Whitewater’s cold water streams and at the beach. Get wet as we use nets to search for some of Whitewater’s miniature water monsters!
Forest Bathing Walk — 3 - 5 p.m.
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. Forest bathing walks are guided, mindful walks that allow participants to slow down and use their five senses to immerse in the forest. Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese practice shown to provide many health and well-being benefits. Come see what it’s about! To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
Live Peregrine Falcon — 6 - 7 p.m.
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The peregrine falcon has made a remarkable recovery. Jackie Fallon with the Midwest Peregrine Society will present this program, with a live peregrine falcon, to help us understand the past, present and future of peregrine falcons in Whitewater and the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.