Friday, August 19
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature.
4-5 p.m. — Catch a Butterfly
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn about our amazing butterflies. We will take a short walk to catch butterflies so we can observe them up close. Bring your own net if you have one, or use one of the parks.
Saturday, August 20
2-4 p.m. — Ghost Town Cemetery Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join a park naturalist for an auto tour of the Whitewater River Valley. We will visit a ghost town cemetery and learn about the natural and cultural history of the valley. Discover why three of the five villages in the valley were abandoned. Bring transportation.
3-4 p.m. — The Spiders Around Us
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Spiders — the creepy crawlies that seem to be everywhere around us are an unavoidable part of life. Join us in this program to learn about some of Minnesota's spiders you might encounter, and get a new perspective on these widely misunderstood animals.
6-7 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota's 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
Sunday, August 21
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Adults must accompany children. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301, or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
