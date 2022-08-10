Wednesday, August 10
9-11:30 a.m. — Marnach House Hike
Meet at the Marnach House parking lot behind the Whitewater WMA Headquarters. During this program, we will journey down the old stagecoach road to a house from another time. The old stone house stands as a testament to the Luxembourg immigrants who erected it over 160 years ago. The distance of this hike is 2.6 miles.
Friday, August 12
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks, and dress for wet adventures.
2-3 p.m. — The Spiders Around Us
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Join us in this program to learn about some of Minnesota’s spiders you might encounter, and get a new perspective on these widely misunderstood animals.
4-5 p.m. — Roadkill Café
Meet at the Nature Store Amphitheater. What soars the skies in search of dead animals, vomits on predators when threatened, and urinates on itself to cool off? It’s everyone’s favorite bird — the turkey vulture. Take a short hike to watch vultures feeding on roadkill we’ve placed for them.
Saturday, August 13
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Find and keep fossils of plants and animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. Bring transportation, as the site is nine miles from the park.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Journals
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Ever wondered how scientists take notes in the field? We will take a short walk and learn about how scientists use field journals to study nature. Make your own journal to take home.
3 - 4 p.m. — Suminagashi Scape Walk
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. Suminagashi is an ancient and meditative Japanese marbling art. Through the floating of ink on water and patterns made through reciprocity with the natural world, we create monotype prints on paper. Join local Suminagashi artist, Dawn Tevis, to immerse in nature and create Suminagashi art inspired by the experience. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301.
8:30-10 p.m. — Perseid Meteor Program
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Experience “meteor whiplash” during the best meteor shower of the year. Members of the Hiawatha Valley Astronomical Society will provide telescopes and expertise, rain or shine.
Sunday, August 14
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Adults must accompany children. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301, or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
2-4 p.m. — Guided Forest Bathing Walk
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center amphitheater.
The Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, or forest bathing, incorporates sensory experiences while walking slowly in nature and has been shown to provide well-being benefits. Your guide will be Sara Holger, park naturalist and certified nature and forest therapy guide. To sign up, call 507-312-2301, or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
