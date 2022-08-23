Friday, September 2
6-7 p.m. — Geology Hike
Meet at the Chimney Rock Trailhead. Travel through time to learn about the amazing geologic processes that formed the beautiful Whitewater River Valley. Find out how oceans, glaciers, and raging rivers have shaped this landscape. This hike will be 0.7 miles long with an elevation gain of 200 feet.
Saturday, September 3
10-11 a.m. — Tag a Monarch
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Learn about our amazing butterflies, and help catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies. You will be part of ongoing research to study the migration of these incredible insects. If you have a butterfly net of your own, bring it along.
1-2 p.m. — Nature Bracelets – Weaving with Natural Fibers
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Learn about those who lived here 200 years ago and ways these early people used plants for survival. We’ll transform plant fibers into nature bracelets you can keep.
4-5 p.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota's 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
7:15-8:15 p.m. — Bats on the Move
Meet at the North Picnic Area. Join us for a wonderful family experience. We will be learning about bats as they wake from their daytime slumber. As the bats fly around us, we will help support ongoing research happening across the state. We'll talk about how the research underway is trying to help our bat population and the struggles they face from the dreaded white-nosed syndrome.
Sunday, September 4
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Adults must accompany children. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301.
2-4 p.m. — Guided Shin-rin Yoku Walk
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. The Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku incorporates sensory experiences while walking slowly in nature and has been shown to provide well-being benefits. Join park naturalist and certified nature and forest therapy guide, Sara Holger, for this immersive experience. To sign up, call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
4-5 p.m. — Live Peregrine Falcon
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. The peregrine falcon has made a remarkable recovery. Jackie Fallon, with the Midwest Peregrine Society, will present this program with a live peregrine falcon to help us understand the past, present, and future of peregrine falcons in Whitewater and the Midwest.
5-7 p.m. — Two-Part Fly-Fishing for Beginners Course
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. This is a two-part course. You must attend both sessions. To many people, fly-fishing for trout is the ultimate outdoor experience. It requires an intimate knowledge of trout and their stream environment. This two-session class, September 9 and September 10, is designed for those seriously interested in learning how to fly fish. Reservations are required. Register before September 8 by emailing sara.holger@state.mn.us or by calling 507-312-2301. A course fee of $20 is required at the time of registration.
Saturday, September 10
9-11:30 a.m. —Marnach House Hike
Meet at the Marnach House parking lot behind the Whitewater WMA Headquarters. During this program, we will journey down the old stagecoach road to a house from another time. The old stone house stands as a testament to the Luxembourg immigrants who erected it over 160 years ago. The distance of this hike is 2.6 miles.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Skeleton Key
Meet at the Beach. Ever found a skull on a hike and wondered what it is? Did you know there's a key to unlock that mystery? Join us as we explore different animal skulls, and learn how they can tell us what an animal ate, what senses were important to its survival, and identify a skull yourself.
3-4 p.m. — Nature Journals
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Ever wondered how scientists take notes in the field? We will take a short walk and learn about how scientists use field journals to study nature. Make your own journal to take home.
Saturday, September 17
10-11 a.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota's 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
1-3 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. During this program, we will go and look for ancient sea life that lived in the area hundreds of millions of years ago. We'll start with a brief introduction at the visitor center, then drive out of the park nine miles to hunt for fossils. Bring transportation, as the site is nine miles from the park.
Saturday, September 24
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Caving Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Want to explore a small wild cave? This is your chance. Group size is limited. Reservations are required. Stop in, email sara.holger@state.mn.us, or call 507-312-2301 for reservations. Cavers need to bring flashlights and transportation, and wear long pants and shirts that can get dirty.
1-2 p.m. — Meet Smokey Bear
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Come learn about the important role fire has played on the landscape for thousands of years. Kids can try on wildland firefighting gear and meet Smokey Bear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.