Friday, July 22
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks and dress for wet adventures.
6-7 p.m. — Geocaching Challenge
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. Are you ready for a challenge? During this program, we will piece together clues as we embark on a high-tech treasure hunt. Bring your own GPS unit or use one of the parks.
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Fossil Field Trip
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Find and keep fossils of plants and animals that lived here hundreds of millions of years ago. What can they tell us about the past? Bring transportation as the site is nine miles from the park.
1-3 p.m. — Archery in the Glen
Meet at the Gooseberry Glen Picnic Area. This archery program provides hands-on instruction shooting a bow and arrow from certified instructors in a safe and supportive environment. Aim for family adventure with kid-friendly equipment designed for beginners age eight and older. Children age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Personal archery equipment is not allowed. All archery programs are free with a Minnesota State Parks vehicle entrance permit.
5–6:30 p.m. — Highlights Hike - Trout Run Creek Trail
Meet at the South Picnic Area. Want to learn more about the area you are hiking through? This is the hike for you. On this two-mile trip, we will take you into an area of the park that has seen many changes over the last 100 years. We will learn about the driving forces behind these changes and how nature continues to respond.
Sunday, July 24
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us
