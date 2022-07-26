Friday, July 29
1-2 p.m. — Nature Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks and dress for wet adventures.
8:30-9:30 p.m. — A Hardwoods Home Companion: After Dark
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Be entertained by our naturalists during this fun program featuring music, skits, famous guests, and lots of laughter. It's the 17th season of “A Hardwoods Home Companion.” This year we pay tribute to the darkness — one of our most neglected natural resources. All ages will enjoy this program.
Saturday, July 30
10-11 a.m. — Fish Printing
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, come learn about the fish of Minnesota, and make your very own fish print to take home.
1-2 p.m. — Water Games at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach to play games and get wet as we learn about water and what lives in it and on it. Wear shoes that can get wet.
2-3 p.m. — Make a Nature Journal
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, join us for a short hike and to make a nature journal to record your observations.
6-7 p.m. — The Spiders Around Us
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Spiders, the creepy crawlies that seem to be everywhere around us, are an unavoidable part of life. Join us in this program to learn about some of Minnesota's spiders you might encounter, and get a new perspective on these widely misunderstood animals.
Sunday, July 31
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301 or email sara.holger@state.mn.us.
